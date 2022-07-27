Shehnaaz Gill expresses her love for the Mumbai rains; Reveals how she entertains herself

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame from the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. The Punjabi singer-actor may not have won the show but she surely won several hearts and is enjoying them to date. She has massive social media followers and keeps trending on Twitter every alternate day. Her fans mostly include the young audience but Shehnaaz is certain that fame is always temporary and one shouldn't cling to it or let it go in its head. The actress is fond of rains and as the monsoons have arrived, she was seen enjoying the weather as she answered some fun questions about herself.

In the videos shared by Shehnaaz Gill, she looks gorgeous in yellow shirt, as she enjoys a ride around the city. She is seen talking to her driver as she said that she was eagerly waiting for the rains and she is very happy that monsoons have arrived. She nudged her driver to ask her questions. She shared that the sound of raindrops soothes her. She also share that she loved to travel outside Mumbai. On being asked what she likes apart from shooting, she said that likes to see herself after the shoot and analyse how she performed.

Honsla Rakh actress shared that her favourite movie is Devil wears Prada. On being asked about dinner, she said that she likes to have light dinner like ‘daal chawal’ or anything else. She shared that loves to go for shopping but she likes to browse and does not buy much. On being asked where she likes to live, she replied its Mumbai as the city has given her everything.

See video here- CLICK

She captioned the video, “jab main bore hoti hu toh main …. apne app ko entertain kar hi leti hu.”

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project:

She is shooting for Salman Khan's film, Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. This is Shehnaaz' first Bollywood project, and apart from her, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill will also be seen in this film, Bhaijaan.

Also read- Is Shehnaaz Gill doing a film with Sanjay Dutt? Actress seen saying 'Mai chali America Sanju Baba ke saath'