Shehnaaz Gill exudes confidence and class as she poses in a short white organza ruffle dress; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13, where she received immense love from the audience. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking.

Today, Shehnaaz dropped exquisite pictures from her recent photoshoot and the actress looks absolutely stunning in a short white organza ruffle dress with a detailed black outlined border. She donned this outfit with extreme confidence and class and left us spellbound with these pictures. Shehnaaz styled her hair into a curly messy bun and opted for brown heels to complete her look. Netizens are going gaga over pictures and have dropped some amazing comments for her, which justifies her look.

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, after her stint on the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, success kissed her feet. She went on to do back-to-back music videos, and endorse some high-end brands. She also performed on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 and paid an ode to her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and called him 'G.O.A.T.' Apart from that, she has been making frequent appearances on the social circuit too. Shehnaaz was spotted at Baba Siddique's iftar party and also at Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all geared up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' The actress was earlier paired opposite Aayush Sharma; however, due to creative differences, he opted out of the film. Reportedly, his track has been completely altered and Jassie Gill has been roped in to play his character. Apart from them, reports suggest that Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari have also been taken on board for this Salman Khan starrer.

