Shehnaaz Gill exudes happiness in a black floral dress and fans are amazed with her beauty; See Photo

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill flashed is beaming smile as she flaunted her elegant look in a black floral dress, and her fans can't keep calm. Take a look.

When you think of the most bubbly and innocent personality in the entertainment world, Shehnaaz Gill's name is sure to shine at the top. With her scintillating stint in Bigg Boss season 13, Shehnaaz has craved a special place for herself in the hearts of the audience. It has been over eight months since BB 14 bid adieu, but the connection that Shehnaaz formed with fans still stands tall and strong. And with the immense love, Shehnaaz receives, her bond with her fans is certainly neverending.

Shehnaaz has a huge family on social media, and she never misses a chance to interact with her fans. From photos to videos to rare glimpses from personal and professional life, Shehnaaz goes all out to engage her fans. Recently, Shehnaaz left everyone awestruck with a beautiful picture of herself exuding 'happiness.' In the photo, Shehnaaz is seen donning a pretty black outfit with a floral print and looks elegant as ever. With hair tied in a neat ponytail, fresh makeup, and minimal accessories, Shehnaaz is spreading her charm like never before.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill and SidHearts are 'smitten' by Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser

Her infectious smile and confidence adds oomph to the picture and makes it difficult for fans to take their eyes off her. Well, we must say, Shehnaaz's amazing transformation has amped up her confidence to an unmatched level, and it has surely swooned many.

With his enchanting picture, Shehnaaz also penned down a motivating quote, where she compared flowers to women. 'A rose can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose. All flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too,' expressed Sana.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post here:

Within moments Shehnaaz's picture caught eyeballs, and her fans couldn't stop gushing over her beauty. Meanwhile, she was last seen in the music video 'Shona Shona' opposite BB 13 BFF Sidharth Shukla. The SidNaaz song by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar has crossed five million views on YouTube already. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill will make your heart flutter with their chemistry in Shona Shona; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×