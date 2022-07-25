Shehnaaz Gill exudes vintage vibes in these new PICS; Leaves fans startled

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses in the telly town. She is known for her impeccable taste in fashion and surprised her fans with some amazing photoshoots in between. The actress has evolved massively post her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz was often called out for being chubby inside the house but she always took it sportingly and utilised the lockdown period to lose oodles of weight. Fans were startled by her transformation and called her an "inspiration."

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill lost weight, she has been experimenting with her style. She turned muse for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and unleashed her vintage side through these pictures. Shehnaaz wore an olive green corset printed gown with lace sleeves. She completed the look with a choker neckpiece, messy bun, light makeup, and tan brown heels. Fans couldn't stop gushing over her and dropped comments such as "Gorgeous, beautiful, angel." One of the comments read: "How can anyone be so beautiful. Waheguru bless you always sister (sic)"

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's post here:

The 28-year-old has been posting reels of classic English and Hindi songs. Shehnaaz also posted vlogs on her YouTube channel for the fans. The series, 'Guess Where I Am Being Interviewed' turned out to be a major hit. She recorded the video from the bathtub, where she sang Charlie Puth's songs. She also went on an adventurous solo trek journey, and interestingly, she trekked in slippers. Known for her down-to-earth demeanour, Shehnaaz exchanged conversations with the villagers and even helped them with farming. She washed her slippers with muddy water, ate jalebis, and advised everyone to live life by taking out time from their work. The 28-year-old was ecstatic to reach the destination and see the mesmeringly beautiful waterfalls.

Shehnaaz Gill's projects:

Reportedly, she will be seen in a women-oriented film by Rhea Kapoor. Shehnaaz had also hinted at doing a film with Sanjay Dutt and is already onboard for Salman Khan's film, Bhaijaan.

