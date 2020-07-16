  1. Home
Shehnaaz Gill fans are excited for her new song with Tony Kakkar as they trend #KurtaPajamaTomorrow

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to entice people once again as her new music video, 'Kurta Pajama' with Tony Kakkar drops tomorrow, and fans are uber excited for it. Take a look.
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to entice people once again as her new music video, 'Kurta Pajama' with Tony Kakkar drops tomorrow, and fans are uber excited for it. Her fans have started a new trend on Twitter to show their excitement. 

Take a look at Shehnaaz's fans' tweets for her: 

