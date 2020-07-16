Shehnaaz Gill fans are excited for her new song with Tony Kakkar as they trend #KurtaPajamaTomorrow
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to entice people once again as her new music video, 'Kurta Pajama' with Tony Kakkar drops tomorrow, and fans are uber excited for it. Her fans have started a new trend on Twitter to show their excitement.
Take a look at Shehnaaz's fans' tweets for her:
#KurtaPajamaTomorrow
REPEAT :) KURTA Pajama
Song Tommorow Hit Reason Only Shehnaz Gill And Also Tony But Shehnaz Gill is Diamond For Desi Music Factory So Hit Hit And guys You All Are Rocking On Trending We Are TRENDING Nm1 So Fast Trend Booster How's Your Josh Wow
—(: (@AYAANARYAN_) July 16, 2020
From most hated girl to most loved girl <3
Sana’s journey is full of inspiration.#KurtaPajamaTomorrow
— Shehnaaz Gill FC #KurtaPajama ! (@DeolGur01) July 16, 2020
Congratulations to dearest shehnaaz gill nd tonny kakkar
Please mujhe bhi apne sath gaane ka ek mauka de
anyways a very congratulations
For your upcoming song
All the best dear @ishehnaaz_gill
I really wish for ur big success #KurtaPajamaTomorrow
— Abbu mallik (@abbumallik) July 16, 2020
Some women fear the fire while some women simply become it and that's our ShehnaazGill. She's the fire jo itni aasani se nhi bujhega.@ishehnaaz_gill #KurtaPajamaTomorrow
— Ste (@steffy_cyril) July 16, 2020
Shehnaaz Gill is Shining like a Star
Shehnaaz Gill is winning every Social media platforms.
Kl YouTube pr no.1 trend hogii
And #KurtaPajamaTomorrow is going to break all the records.
— Kishannn (@Kishannn2) July 16, 2020
Sana God Bless you With Better Fans & Great Sucess #KurtaPajamaTomorrow
— Husain (@HusainHacker) July 16, 2020
This is how we promote
Baby's snaps #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill #KurtaPajamaTomorrow pic.twitter.com/EDx9yG3Mx8
— Anki (@ShehnaazNewsHub) July 16, 2020
A big congratulations to @ishehnaaz_gill@TonyKakkar
For their upcoming project
Kurta pajama
I really wish it will be a big hit
My all good wishes for shehnaaz nd tonny#KurtaPajamaTomorrow
— Abbu mallik (@abbumallik) July 16, 2020
This is how Shehnaaz is promoting kurta pajama.
Sana and Ken are really cute, love thier friendship!
#KurtaPajamaTomorrow pic.twitter.com/BvghkjAl3V
— (@Nimu__K) July 16, 2020
Your cute smile brings smile on millions of faces & make their mood better
As a SidHeart, i would congratulate u for your upcoming song & i wish this gonna be a super hit song. Keep smiling & keep making people smile @ishehnaaz_gill #KurtaPajamaTomorrow pic.twitter.com/1HGg5crQcF
— Shari (SidHeart_Boy) (@SheriSmoky) July 16, 2020