Shehnaaz Gill fans are excited for her new song with Tony Kakkar as they trend #KurtaPajamaTomorrow

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to entice people once again as her new music video, 'Kurta Pajama' with Tony Kakkar drops tomorrow, and fans are uber excited for it. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to entice people once again as her new music video, 'Kurta Pajama' with Tony Kakkar drops tomorrow, and fans are uber excited for it. Her fans have started a new trend on Twitter to show their excitement.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's fans' tweets for her:

#KurtaPajamaTomorrow

REPEAT :) KURTA Pajama

Song Tommorow Hit Reason Only Shehnaz Gill And Also Tony But Shehnaz Gill is Diamond For Desi Music Factory So Hit Hit And guys You All Are Rocking On Trending We Are TRENDING Nm1 So Fast Trend Booster How's Your Josh Wow —(: (@AYAANARYAN_) July 16, 2020

From most hated girl to most loved girl <3 Sana’s journey is full of inspiration.#KurtaPajamaTomorrow — Shehnaaz Gill FC #KurtaPajama ! (@DeolGur01) July 16, 2020

Congratulations to dearest shehnaaz gill nd tonny kakkar

Please mujhe bhi apne sath gaane ka ek mauka de

anyways a very congratulations

For your upcoming song All the best dear @ishehnaaz_gill

I really wish for ur big success #KurtaPajamaTomorrow — Abbu mallik (@abbumallik) July 16, 2020

Some women fear the fire while some women simply become it and that's our ShehnaazGill. She's the fire jo itni aasani se nhi bujhega.@ishehnaaz_gill #KurtaPajamaTomorrow — Ste (@steffy_cyril) July 16, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill is Shining like a Star

Shehnaaz Gill is winning every Social media platforms. Kl YouTube pr no.1 trend hogii And #KurtaPajamaTomorrow is going to break all the records. — Kishannn (@Kishannn2) July 16, 2020

Sana God Bless you With Better Fans & Great Sucess #KurtaPajamaTomorrow — Husain (@HusainHacker) July 16, 2020

A big congratulations to @ishehnaaz_gill@TonyKakkar

For their upcoming project

Kurta pajama

I really wish it will be a big hit

My all good wishes for shehnaaz nd tonny#KurtaPajamaTomorrow — Abbu mallik (@abbumallik) July 16, 2020

This is how Shehnaaz is promoting kurta pajama. Sana and Ken are really cute, love thier friendship! #KurtaPajamaTomorrow pic.twitter.com/BvghkjAl3V — (@Nimu__K) July 16, 2020

Your cute smile brings smile on millions of faces & make their mood better As a SidHeart, i would congratulate u for your upcoming song & i wish this gonna be a super hit song. Keep smiling & keep making people smile @ishehnaaz_gill #KurtaPajamaTomorrow pic.twitter.com/1HGg5crQcF — Shari (SidHeart_Boy) (@SheriSmoky) July 16, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×