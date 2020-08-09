  1. Home
Shehnaaz Gill fans praise the Bigg Boss 13 star's journey and shower love as they trend 'Slay like Shehnaaz'

Shehnaaz Gill is receiving immense love and blessings from her fans as they have started trending her again on social media with a new hashtag '#SlayLikeShehnaaz'. Here's what fans have to say about the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.
59580 reads Mumbai Updated: August 9, 2020 12:42 pm
Shehnaaz Gill, a name that many did not know before Bigg Boss 13, but after the show, has become one of the trendsetters. The Punjabi Kudi entered the BB 13 in a shimmery white Patiala suit and left everyone awestruck as she made Salman Khan dance with her. With an infectious smile, cute looks, and innocence, Shehnaaz captured millions of hearts within a few episodes. She carved a special place for herself among several well-known faces and in no time became the 'Jaan' of the Bigg Boss 13 house. 

She fought, she cried, she laughed, she danced, and she made everyone smile with her adorable antics. Shehnaaz's journey in BB 13 was a roller-coaster ride. However, she stood up and proved her mettle, despite several ups and downs. While made some strong bonds, she also had people who disliked her. But Shehnaaz did not pay heed about anything and went on to play her game to reach the top. Much to everyone's surprise, she was one of the finalists and had attained the status of a 'celebrity' with her amazing stint, personality, and nature. 

Now, Shehnaaz has a massive fan army, who support her and love her immensely. Whether its a mere social media post or a new project, Shehnaaz's fans stand by her in whatever she does. Today, the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif's fans have taken to social media to 'celebrate her journey' from BB 13 to becoming everyone's favourite, and from being a kid to being a mature person. Fans are showering love on her and sharing their feelings for her with a new Twitter trend with the hashtag 'Slay Like Shehnaaz.' 

Here's what fans have to say about Shehnaaz aka Sana:

We must say, Shehaaz has earned a very loyal and lovable fan base, who makes her feel extra loved, almost every day. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

