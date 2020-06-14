Shehnaaz Gill fans shower the Bigg Boss 13 contestant with love and praises as they trend #ShehnaazKaurGill

Shehnaaz Gill fans have again taken to social media to show their 'immense love' for the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant as they have started a new trend for the Punjabi Katrina Kaif. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill, a name that makes headlines almost every day, and a person that has been ruling hearts for many-many months now. Known as the as Punjab Ki , the actress has been making heads turn with her charming personality ever since her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Right from the day, she entered BB 13 to the grand finale night, Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the most discussed and loved celebrities. Her cuteness, innocence, dance has enthralled so many people, that the Shehnaaz fever has still not been over, and it only looks that it will continue forever.

Undoubtedly, Shehnaaz has been blessed with many talents, and she nails them all. But, one thing that people love her for is that she is just herself. Yes, Shehnaaz is unapologetically herself and embraces her being. She does not try to prove anything and just likes being who she is, and maybe that is what makes her different from others. She accepts her flaws as bravely as she enjoys her talents. But, if someone shows her the right way to improve and be better in her skills, Shehnaaz takes the advice straight up and works on herself. She enjoys a massive and mad fan following on social media. Why do we say mad? Well, not in a bad taste, but just to show that Shehnaaz fans are 'crazy' for her, and we meant, and as Sana says 'In a positive way' (winks).

Today, yet again, her fans have taken to social media to prove their love for her. They have started a new trend #ShehnaazKaurGill, wherein they are showering the beautiful actress with loads of loves and praises. From her smile to her innocence to her work, Shehnaazians (as her fans call themselves) are acknowledging and appreciating her to the fullest.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's fans love for her:

Some time idont get words to explain how much ilove u sana icant even express my love with words u means world to me #ShehnaazKaurGill pic.twitter.com/DcssFxLa55 — Revathi (@Revathireddy94) June 14, 2020

Who do you spend time with? Criticizers or encouragers? Surround yourself with those who believe in you. Your life is too important for anything less....#ShehnaazKaurGill pic.twitter.com/IiBnMfK2dN — SidNaazOurSoul (@lifeline_Sidnaz) June 14, 2020

'Cause I'm a fool for you

And the things you do

I'm a fool for you

And the things, the things you do@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazKaurGill pic.twitter.com/1R9NV4P08o — (@Utopiancrane) June 14, 2020

She would rather choose to stand alone than to stand someone's behind Swag hi alag hai humari ladki Ka #ShehnaazKaurGill — Navya (@_naive_girl) June 14, 2020

Sabke dilo ki dhakan. Pure soul. The one and only #ShehnaazKaurGill pic.twitter.com/YnHhlxTKJf — Sidnaaz forever (@Sidnaaz_pyaar) June 14, 2020

You are the treasure of our heart, so valuable more than you can imagine.

You are such a blessing to us.

You are truly our perfect angel.

You are loved, you are so important.

Our love for you is truly irreplaceable.

WE LOVE YOU.. @ishehnaaz_gill#ShehnaazKaurGill pic.twitter.com/0oVA4UO0kW — (@I_Am_Oblivious_) June 14, 2020

I don't think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains. ...the beauty is Shehnaaz Gill#ShehnaazKaurGill pic.twitter.com/2zs3L8P0uB — Rida Andaleeb (@ridaandaleeb785) June 14, 2020

“The prettiest smile hide the deepest secrets. The prettiest eyes have cried the most tears. And the kindest hearts have felt the most pain.”#ShehnaazKaurGill pic.twitter.com/DuzoNAD7AB — Sym-pho-nee (@indibandi20) June 14, 2020

I saw a little angel. Did you see?? Then gave a retweet

She is one n only baby @ishehnaaz_gill#ShehnaazKaurGill pic.twitter.com/4hGCLzkzKm — Mona (@ineffable_Moni) June 14, 2020

Well, this is not the first time, but they've been doing it almost every week, and it just shows that they love Shehnaaz to every bit. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Shehnaaz's masti on BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

