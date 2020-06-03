Shehnaaz Gill fans trend #MissingYouShehnaaz on Twitter post Bigg Boss 13 contestant shares another fun video

Shehnaaz Gill's fans seem to be missing her as they have taken to Twitter to trend #MissingYouShehnaaz and we bet the Bigg Boss 13 constant would be elated to read about it.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has managed to garner a huge fanbase for herself and well, she is celebrated for being the fun person that she is. Throughout her journey and even now, she has always been the playful and always joyous one and that is something that fans seem to have fallen in love with and continue to love, after all these months. Shehnaaz enjoys a huge fan base online and it looks like her recent video as lead to fans missing the singer.

Shehnaaz shared a TikTok video, more like a blooper on her social media and ever since, fans have all been sharing it and also using the hashtag, Missing you Shehnaaz to send out their love to her. This isn't the first instance where a Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been trending on Twitter and also, it seems to be something that people want to celebrate and so, that is exactly what they have been doing. Also sharing some new photos and videos along with the hashtag, everyone has been seeing out loads of love her way.

Check out some of the tweets from #MissingYouShehnaaz:

I listened the song at least 50 times ... #MissingYouShehnaaz — Professor (@sachinsanafan) June 2, 2020

She is LOVELYYYY LIKE A PRINCESS she is REAL LIKE A pearl she is NATURAL LIKE A DIAMOND WORDS end ho jayege bt sana ka praises ND craze finish nhi hoga #MissingYouShehnaaz — Reshma Ansari (@ReshmaA14180422) June 2, 2020

Why she is sooooo cute

She is just amazing yr

Best girl#MissingYouShehnaaz — shehnaaz_fans (solo) (@Abeeham98732267) June 2, 2020

lovely little bean...br>I love her Smile

This smile matters to us the most ..

Love you @ishehnaaz_gill

We were missing her and look how she is showering loveee for us#MissingYouShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/e0BC5mommf — MOHAMMED MUNSHI (@MOHAMME58007335) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, in an interview with us earlier, Shehnaaz spoke about the kind of work she wants to do ahead and she told us, "People think Shehnaaz can only act crazy and she just knows things like Gidda. However, I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do."

