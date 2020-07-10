Shehnaaz Gill flashes her infectious smile and looks delightful as she enjoys time at home; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks beautiful in a yellow kurta as she flashes her beaming smile and it will leave you awestruck. Take a look at the Punjabi Kudi's latest video.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved, adored, and followed celebrities on social media right now, and there's no doubt about the fact. Ever since her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz has formed a magical bond with people. She enjoys a massive following, and fans are eager to know more about her personal and professional life both. While it's been almost 5 months since BB 13 got over, but Shehnaaz is still ruling hearts with her innocence, cuteness, and bubbliness. The only difference is that now she is not on the small screen, but a little more close, in everyone's phones, i.e. on social media.

Known as the Punjabi , she never misses any chance to interact with the audience and keeps giving glimpses of her leisure time. Recently, Shehnaaz dropped in another video for her fans, wherein she is seen flashing her infectious smile and it is doing rounds on social. In the small clip, Shehnaaz is seen smiling as she tries to snap her fingers, and the smile on her face is just something that can light up anyone's day. It looks like the beautiful girl is trying to do some magic, but it lies in her beaming smile. Wearing a simple yet elegant yellow-colored kurta, neatly brushed open tresses, and no-makeup, Shehnaaz looks gorgeous. Well, Shehnaaz put up this short clip of her 'happy mood' on her Instagram story and now her beloved fans are sharing it widely.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's video here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video opposite Guru Randhawa titled 'Keh Gayi Sorry.' Fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project soon. What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz's latest video? Let us know in the comment section below.

