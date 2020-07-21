  1. Home
  2. tv

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts an all black style in her new post

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill is turning heads with her latest picture on Instagram.
2317 reads Mumbai
news & gossipShehnaaz Gill flaunts an all black style in her new post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Wearing a black dress, she has managed to grab the attention of her fans. "You look so gorgeous," a user commented. "Wow. Black diva," another one wrote. Shehnaaz teamed her look with minimal silver jewellery and light makeup. "A little glamour, won't hurt anyone," she captioned the image. Speaking of Shehnaaz's work projects, she recently featured in Tony Kakkar's new music video of the song "Kurta pajama". Before this, she had wooed audience with her chemistry with actor Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval's love song "Bhula dunga". Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth made headlines with their stint in "Bigg Boss 13" earlier this year.
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on 

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement