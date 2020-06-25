Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her 'geeky' look and fans can't stop gushing over her cuteness; Take a look

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill recent picture showing off her 'chashmish' look is creating a storm on the internet and her fans cannot stop showering praises on her beauty. Check the Punjabi Kudi's cute photo here.

Shehnaaz Gill is the cutest celebrity in the entertainment world, and there's no doubt about this fact. She entered the Bigg Boss 13 house dressed in a sparkling white Patiala suit, and within moments grabbed all the eyeballs. Just a fraction of minutes, the viewers understood that there's something magical about 'Shehnaaz.' Well, you certainly need to have something special to make the dance with you, and Shehnaaz did it, on the very first day, leaving the actor smiling.

Her journey inside the house was quite fruitful. She fought (for herself and her friends), she made people laugh, she cried, she spread love, and above all, she entertained. With her cute looks, innocence, and her fun-filled antics, she gave an extra dose of entertainment. And rightly so, many tagged her as the 'queen of entertainment in BB 13,' as there's never a dull moment if Shehnaaz is around. Whether it was her dance, funny mimicry, and laughter or her unique connection with Sidharth Shukla, everything made headlines.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla looks handsome in latest PHOTO as he dons his yellow football jersey at home

It's been more than four months from the show ending, but Shehnaaz is still ruling everyone's hearts. She may not have won the BB 13 trophy, but she surely earned a huge fan following, who have immense love and respect for her. While everyone is missing her on the screen, Shehnaaz is ensuring to keep her fans engaged through her social media posts. Yes, Sana never misses a chance to interact with her fans on social media and drops surprises from them every now and then.

Recently, the Punjabi Ki (as lovingly addressed), flaunted her cute 'geeky' look and it is creating a storm on the internet. Well, apparently, Shehnaaz shared a picture wearing spectacles on her Facebook story, and now it is spreading like wildfire on Instagram, thanks to her die-hard fans. In the picture, Shehnaaz is seen donning black color specs, and her nerdy avatar looks cute too. With well-brushed open tresses, minimal makeup, and floral red pajama suit, Shehnaaz looks beautiful as always. Well, we cannot certainly take our eyes off her adorable pout and pink lips. The picture is doing rounds on social media and fans cannot stop gushing over her cuteness.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's cute photo here:

We cannot decide, which look suits Shehnaaz better, with specs or without, because for us, she is beautiful in everything she wears. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS she calls Sidharth Shukla when she misses him; Shares her plans of meeting the BB winner

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×