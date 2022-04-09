Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her goofy side as she poses with brother Shehbaz; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill recently returned to work after a long break and amazed her fans. On Saturday, her brother Shehbaz Badesha took to Instagram to share a slew of happy pictures alongside her sister Shehnaaz and fans are absolutely loving it. After a long time, Shehnaaz was seen laughing her heart out and the goofy photos of the diva have become a breath of fresh air for her followers.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz can be seen having a fun time with her brother Shehbaaz. In the first picture, the diva can be seen annoying his brother while in the second pic they can be seen posing happily. The diva looked beautiful donning a black and golden outfit. Keeping it simple, she styled her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with black footwear.

The actress recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She shared a picture from her trip on Instagram, as she enjoyed the serenity of the temple.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the romantic comedy was released during Dusshera.

Speaking of her work, Shehnaaz has previously starred in several Punjabi movies as well. The film Honsla Rakh marked the return of Shehnaaz to the Punjabi film industry after a long break. Apart from this, her song Tu Yaheen Hai was admired immensely by her fans and followers.

