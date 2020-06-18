  1. Home
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her 'happy smile' in the latest PICTURE; Brother Shehbaz calls her 'beautiful'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a gorgeous picture of herself relaxing at home, and she received a sweet compliment from her brother Shehbaz Badesha. Take a look.
20996 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 02:53 pm
Shehnaaz Gill, the name itself brings a smile on many faces. She entered the Bigg Boss 13 house with her bubbly and cute personality. Within a few days, the Punjabi Kudi won hearts for her friendly and loving nature. From her friendship with Sidharth Shukla to her funny banter with Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehnaaz made headlines for whatever she did. Though she may have not won the show, she surely made a special place in the hearts of the audience, who are showering her with love even after the show's closure. 

There's no doubt about the fact that Shehnaaz enjoys a massive following on social media. Her fans love her to no limits, and she in turn, also is very fond of her fans. While everyone is missing her onscreen, Shehnaaz makes sure to entertain them on social media. From her pictures to some funny videos to inspirational quotes, Shehnaaz does all that she can to keep her followers engaged. There's never a day that she misses to share something on her various social media handles. 

Just a few hours ago, the Punjabi Katrina Kaif dropped a sweet surprise for her fans and left them awestruck again. She shared a gorgeous selfie as she relaxed at her home in quarantine, and made her fans go gaga over her. With a fresh dewy makeup and neatly combed hair, Shehnaaz looks pleasing as ever. She is seen flaunting her infectious smile in the picture, and that is what is taking everyone's heart to skip a beat. 

While usually she is bombarded with comments on her posts, she received a special compliment from someone very close to her on her latest picture. No it is not Sidharth Shukla, but someone as close to her as he is. Well, we're talking about Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha. Yes, her brother left a sweet comment on her photo and said, 'my beautiful sister.' And we cannot agree with him more! 

Happy mind,happy life

