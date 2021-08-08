Shehnaaz Gill on friendship with Sidharth Shukla: SidNaaz is still a thing because it is genuine

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shared a close bond with each other during their stints in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. During this period, #SidNaaz, as they are referred to by fans, became the most adored contestants of the house. In her recent interview, Shehnaaz claimed that their genuineness is what connects them with fans.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill gained massive fandom after featuring in Bigg Boss. Now, during her recent appearance on the first episode of Social Media Star With Janice Season 3, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame candidly spoke about her unique bond with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. When asked the reason why fans still feel connected with the two even after the show has ended.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had the same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family.”

After Bigg Boss 13, the duo broke the internet with their music video, Bhula Dunga. Recorded by Darshan Raval, Bhula Dunga takes viewers on an emotional ride of happiness and sorrow shared by a couple. Lyrically, it describes how one should let go of a relationship when it starts hurting you. The love ballad features the undeniable chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, both the stars have a handful of projects in the pipeline. Sidharth Shukla recently featured in the web show, Broken But Beautiful season 3. On the other hand, Shehnaaz will soon be seen sharing the screen space with popular singer and Good Newwz actor Dilijit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Dussehra, this year.

