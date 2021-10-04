Shehnaaz Gill to get back to work from October 7 with a Honsla Rakh song

The adorable Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill made her acting debut with the movie ‘Honsla Rakh’. The actress is seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The makers of the movie have been waiting for the actress to shoot for a promotional song for some time now. Shehnaaz Gill was grieving the loss of her dear friend, Sidharth Shukla due to his untimely death. She has not been seen in public, post the actor’s final rites. As per reports, the actress will be seen resuming work as she will be doing a promotional song for her movie.

The makers had originally planned to shoot a promotional song on September 15 but postponed the schedule as Shehnaaz was not in the condition to report on the set. The actress did not promote the trailer of the film Honsla Rakh, which was released recently. However, the producers have finally managed to convince Shehnaaz to shoot the song with them. The Tellychakkar sources revealed that she will be shooting with the unit on October 7.

Producer Diljit Thind shared, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”

Talking about Shehnaaz’s mental state, Thind says, “She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfill her professional commitment. She is like family and that’s the reason we don’t wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity.”