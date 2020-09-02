Shehnaaz Gill gets asked by a paparazzi 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' and her reaction is EPIC; Watch Video
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted looking beautiful as always in a floral dress, but her reaction to Saath Nibhana Saathiya's viral meme will leave you in spilts. Take a look.
Take a look at Shehnaaz's recent video here:
Credits :Instagram / Viral Bhayani
