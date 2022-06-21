Shehnaaz Gill gets clicked with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali rumoured co-stars at Mumbai airport; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13, where she received immense love from the audience. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral in the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking.

Rumours about Shehnaaz Gill making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have been doing the rounds. Today, Shehnaaz shared a fun video on her Instagram story along with her speculated co-stars Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. A few hours after that the three were spotted at the Mumbai airport returning from their shoot. Shehnaaz looked pretty in a casual pink hoodie with blue jeans. Raghav and Siddharth were also spotted in causal outfits as they headed out of the airport.

Click here to watch Shehnaaz's video

About Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali:

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. A while ago, Salman dropped the first look and revealed that he has started shooting for the film. Pooja Hegde has also commenced the shoot of the second schedule of the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Speaking of Shehnaaz, the actress is making her Bollywood debut with Salman starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Shehnaaz will be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in the film. Reportedly, Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Along with Siddharth Nigam, it is also reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being helmed by Farhad Samji. The makers are planning to have a tentative release during Christmas in December this year.

