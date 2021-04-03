Shehnaaz Gill gets goofy with Diljit Dosanjh as they pose after their film shoot wraps; SEE PHOTOS

The lovely actress Shehnaaz Gill has shared adorable pictures with her film co-star Diljit Dosanjh and fans can’t stop crushing on them.

The chirpy and stunning actress Shehnaaz Gill has recently completed the shoot of her upcoming movie, ‘Honsla Rakh’ and she is enjoying herself. The actress is starring in the movie with handsome and talented actor Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting of the film was done in Canada and the duo took to social media to announce the end of shooting of the film. The beautiful actress Shehnaaz, who is famous for her innocent nature, has posted pictures with Diljit Dosanjh.

With the completion of the shoot of her film, the actress is back to her natural self as she posted some goofy pictures with her co-star Diljit Dosanjh. The couple looks adorable together as they twin in their black outfits. Diljit is wearing an all black outfit, while Shehnaaz Gill is seen wearing a black leather jacket over a white crop top and blue comfortable denims. Shehnaaz looked adorable as she gazed at Dijlit, and they look like a perfect match for the movie. The actress also wrote in the caption "Born to shine" as they both dazzle in the picture.

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi singer and actress, who became very popular with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress is the favourite of the netizens for her fashion sense and charming looks. She is active on social media and regularly shares pictures as well as videos for her fans. Shehnaaz Gill has worked in numerous music videos like Top Tucker, Range, Fly, etc.



