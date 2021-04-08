Shehnaaz Gill gets inspired by Diljit Dosanjh as she proudly wears a turban & leaves fans in awe; See PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill gets inspired by the turbans of her co-star Diljit Dosanjh as she gets clicked with a red turban. Check it out.

The adorable singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill has become the netizen's favourite owing to her charm and innocence. She is active on social media and loves to share pictures and videos. She has a huge fan following due to her sartorial choices. She was busy with the shoot of her upcoming film in Canada for the past some time, and she had also been posting pictures from there. Her recent picture in a turban is a complete heart stealer as she twins with her Honsla Rakh co-star Diljit Dosanjh.

Shehnaaz Gill is seen wearing a baby pink hoodie along with a red turban. The actress looks mesmerising wearing the turban. It seems like the actress is highly impressed by the turban look of Diljit Dosanjh and decided to get a turban for herself. The turban was tied by a close friend of Diljit and Shehnaaz couldn't control her happiness. Her makeup is subtle as she looks like a stunner in her Punjabi girl avatar. Her fans are pouring love on her post. She has completely aced the look and her expressions.

Shehnaaz Gill has recently completed the shooting for her upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh with her co-star Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting was done in Canada and the actress had also shared stills from the shoot. Apart from the movie, she has also been part of numerous music videos like Top Tucker, Range, Fly, Straight Up Jatti among others.

