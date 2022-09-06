Shehnaaz Gill gets spotted with brother Shehbaz; Fans spot Sidharth Shukla's tattoo on his arm

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The Punjabi beauty rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13 and has been the nation’s heartthrob ever since. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often treats her fans with her fashionable pictures. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz on Monday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, along with her brother Shehbaz Badesha. The actress was dressed in a bright yellow suit which she accessorized with oxidized hoops and silver bangles. She kept her hair open and to completed the look she applied black kohl and winged eyeliner.

On the other hand, her brother Shehbaz opted for a plain round-neck t-shirt and paired it with beige pants. Meanwhile, what caught everyone's attention was late actor Sidharth Shukla 's tattoo on Shehbaz's arm. In no time, Shehnaaz's fans bombarded the post with sweet reactions. One of the fans wrote, "Stunning in yellow." "Absolutely gorgeous," a fan commented. Another fan said, " Is this a tattoo of sid ??." "Love you pure soul," a fan wrote.

Have a look at the pictures:

Siddharth Shukla’s tattoo

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s celebrity lives became intertwined ever since the two developed a bond on Bigg Boss 13. The two were almost always seen together, and the Punjabi actress ensured that she was by his side till the last. Sadly, the world got to see a very distraught Gill after the sudden demise of Shukla on September 2 last year.

Shehnaaz was recently in the news as there have been rumors that Shehnaaz was removed from the Salman Khan 's film and she even unfollowed Salman because of this reason. After hearing the rumors Shehanaaz went on her Instagram and shared a post with Salman Khan and wrote “LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”