Shehnaaz Gill gives desi twist to Charlie Puth's 'We Don't Talk Anymore'; Records fun session from bathroom

Shehnaaz Gill is known for living life her way and primarily focussing on one's self first. The Punjabi singer-actress, whose life changed post Bigg Boss 13, is on a career-high currently. With back-to-back music videos, shows, appearances, and films, Shehnaaz is enjoying the fame coming her way and wants to cherish it. She recorded a fun video in the bathroom with her stylist Ken Ferns and was seen as her bubbly self. The actress said that she has come a long way but doesn't want to talk about her struggle because everyone goes through it and she wants to focus on and enjoy her present time.

Shehnaaz Gill uploaded this video on her YouTube channel, and titled it, 'A teenzy bit detail of what’s been up, my choices and more!' She talked about loving herself more than anyone else, her obsession with makeup and how she loves putting on natural makeup. In her fun interaction with Ken, Shehnaaz joked about having all 32 teeth and being beautiful from the inside. The actress was asked if she posts a lot of reels on English songs and does she learn those lyrics. To which, Shehnaaz said that she knows the lyrics and even sang 'Save your tears for another day,' 'When I see you again' and 'We don't Talk Anymore.'

Upon Ken's request, Shehnaaz Gill gave a desi twist to Charlie Puth's song by singing in it Punjabi. She couldn't stop laughing and told her fans that she did this for them. Speaking further, Shehnaaz also shared that she never took dance or acting classes, and everything is coming naturally to her.

On doing a women-oriented film

The Bigg Boss 13 fame also expressed her desire of doing women-oriented films and said that she will consider a film with her as the solo lead to be her "actual" movie. Shehnaaz Gill also spoke about not giving gifts to anyone but agreed to share her lipsticks with Ken, who would use them to add blush to his cheeks. Shehnaaz Gill holds a separate fanbase and will soon be seen in Salman Khan's film, Bhaijaan.

