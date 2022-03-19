Shehnaaz Gill gives fashion police a run for their money with her bright purple outfit; PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the internet since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She went through weight transformation after the show and her new look was loved by her fans. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans love her fashion sense. The actress recently did a photoshoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature with her latest photoshoot pics that she has recently posted. She is seen in a gorgeous white shirt paired with purple flared pants. She also sported a bright purple designer jacket over the shirt. She had purple eye shadow and light pink lipstick. The actress sported black heels and captioned the post as, “PURPLE REIGNS.”

Fans commented on her posts as “O myyyyyy godddd!!!! Stunning!!!!!”, Cutee, “#ShehnaazGill in Purple Looking So Beautiful as Always”, “My babyyy is looking the hottest”, “You are looking gorgeous sana”, “my godddd hamare expectation se bhi bahar wowww”, “Looking gorgeous”, etc. Many fans also dropped purple heart and fire emojis on her post.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen with Shilpa Shetty as they were shooting together for a project. The actress had also performed with her on Shehnaaz’s popular reel, ‘Such a boring day”. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen on the TV screens when she visited Bigg Boss 15 sets and gave a spectacular dance performance. She had also done a movie with Diljit Dosanjh titled Honsla Rakh.



