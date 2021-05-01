Shehnaaz Gill gives a Punjabi twist to Justin Bieber’s song Peaches as she sings it; Video

Shehnaaz Gill sings the song Peaches by Justin Bieber and adds a Punjabi accent to the track. She advises people to stay safe and entertain themselves with hobbies.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is loved by the audience for her charming looks and her innocent nature. The Punjabi singer-actress came in the limelight with her entry in the Bigg Boss house. She became popular for her chemistry with TV actor Sidharth Shukla. After her exit from the show, she worked in numerous music videos like Range, Fly, etc. The actress is very active on social media and loves to share her fun videos.

The actress has often shared on her social media and interview that she is not very fluent in English and she is trying to better herself. In the new video shared by the actress, she is seen singing the song Peaches by Justin Bieber. The singers says it in a comic manner that she is very good in English and adds a Punjabi touch to the song.

Shehnaaz asks in the video who says she does not know English? She adds that English is English, no matter which accent you speak. Then she goes on to sing the song in her own version. She wrote in the caption about being safe at home as she said, “Stay home be safe. Pick up a new hobby or get better at an old one. Many ways to stay entertained indoors. We are responsible for our own safety.”

Shehnaaz Gill has recently completed the shoot of her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting was done in Canada and the film is slated to be released soon. Shehnaaz is working on improving her skills and hobbies in the lockdown.

