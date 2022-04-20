Shehnaaz Gill gives Veer-Zaara vibes as she visits her hometown in Punjab; Fans love her cuteness

Recently, Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill had visited her hometown in Punjab to spend some quality time with her family. Shehnaaz created a video of her visit and shared it on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, 20 April, 2022. The video was titled 'Aisa desh hai Mera...' and in the description, she wrote, "I recently visited my hometown sharing glimpse of my beautiful town in Punjab with you all." Numerous fans appreciated her 'down-to-earth personality' in the comment section of her vlog.

At the start of the video, Shehnaaz is seen clicking selfies with the kids and then riding an ice cream cart for a short time. She then stops her ice cream cart and treats the children and the other women with icecreams. Soon after that, Shehnaaz joins a group of kids, mostly girls, for a cycle ride. She then takes a lift from a bullock cart to reach her house, where she later goes on to dance with her family members on the dhol beats.

Shehnaaz was recently spotted at Baba Siddique’s famous Iftaar party, which was hosted on April 17. Along with her, several A-listers were also present at the event including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, and others. For the event, Shehnaaz chose beautiful Indian wear in grey color and looked every inch beautiful. She kept her makeup subtle and left her gorgeous tresses loose. To complete her look, she accessorized it with jhumkas and also carried a blingy clutch. She also acknowledged the cameras and posed on the red carpet.

