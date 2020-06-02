Shehnaaz Gill goes the Deepika Padukone way as she lip syncs a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently channelled her inner Deepika Padukone as she lip-synced a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill is a true-blue entertainer, and we're not just saying. The young girl is a storehouse of talent, and there's nothing that she cannot do. She can dance, sing, act, cook, do comedy and much more. She is super talented and her skills always leave everyone surprised. We've seen the dose of entertainment that she has to offer during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. From making people laugh to making them cry, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is a complete charmer, and there's no doubt about this fact.

With her cuteness and innocence, she has swooned many hearts. She has a huge fan base, who eagerly wait for her to flaunt her adorable antics and bring a smile on their face. And since the Punjabi loves her fans so much, she leaves no stone unturned to interact with them. There's no such day that she does not post anything on social media to treat her fans. Recently, Shehnaaz flaunted her acting skills in her latest Tiktok video that is now doing rounds on Instagram among fans. Well, this video is a little special, as Shehnaaz is seen going the way. Yes, you read that right!

Known as the Punjabi , Shehnaaz is seen channelling her inner Deepika Padukone as she lip-syncs a famous dialogue from her movie Chennai Express, which starred Shah Rukh in the lead and released in 2013. The dialogue is from the scene where Deepika (Meenamma) and SRK (Rahul) are seen discussing their plan of escape from the former's house. Shehnaaz's expressions are just too cute in the video, and she nails it. She has picked up the nuances of the sequence very well, and with her expressions is able to convey the right emotions. Wearing a simple black top and almost a no-makeup look, Shehnaaz looks beautiful. While the clip is about 15 seconds long, we wish it were longer, as Shehnaaz proved she her acting skills are also top-notch.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's video here:

Meanwhile, this also reminds us of the warm hug Shehnaaz and Deepika had shared inside the BB 13 house when the Bollywood actress had come to promote her movie Chhapaak on 's show. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

