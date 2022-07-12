Shehnaaz Gill goes on her first trek in slippers & screams 'I Love You...' after witnessing a waterfall; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill recently went on a trek for the first time and had the most amazing time with herself. She wore a comfortable jumpsuit and paired it with slippers. Shehnaaz planted rice with the local villagers and even promised to eat the food that they cooked. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant also wore the DIY raincoat made by the localites and exchanged heartfelt conversations with them. Shehnaaz washed her muddy feet and slippers with the water collected on the kutcha road.

Continuing further, Shehnaaz Gill shared that she hurt her feet but overlooked them as she was engrossed in taking in the greenery, beautiful mountains, and the fog around her. She also advised her fans to take time out of their busy schedules and live life in a true manner, which is in nature's lap. Shehnaaz was spellbound by the beauty around her and joked about how her videographer was only taking back shots because he got tired of walking. She quipped that Google Maps won't work here in the hilly region and they will have to find their way back home by themselves.

Watch the scenic video of Shehnaaz Gill right here: CLICK

After reaching the top, Shehnaaz was astounded to see the waterfall and posed there with utmost enthusiasm. She also screamed, "I Love You Shehnaaz" repeatedly to hear its echo, which unfortunately didn't happen because of the rains. The actress has become active on social media and has been consistent in creating vlogs for her fans. The 28-year-old showed the scenic landscapes to her fans via the video and while returning, Shehnaaz told her fans that she had hurt herself a bit but continued to walk.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project

Prior to this vlog, Shehnaaz Gill had posted two vlogs from her bathroom where she played a rapid-fire round and even sang English songs. The actress will soon be seen in Salman Khan's film, Bhaijaan, along with Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill gives desi twist to Charlie Puth's 'We Don't Talk Anymore'; Records fun session from bathroom

