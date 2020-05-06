Shehnaaz Gill grooves on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor's song Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently boasted her amazing dancing skills on Veere Di Wedding's peppy tack Tareefan that featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill is a powerhouse of entertainment, and we're not just saying. The Punjabi Kudi won many hearts in Bigg Boss 13 with her cuteness and innocence. While many were not aware of her before BB 13, today she is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the Telly world. Fans love her adorable and child-like nature. Whenever she posts something on social media, fans shower her with immense love and support. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say, she is a fan favourite now.

Anyone who has watched the 'tedha' season, might know what Shehnaaz is known for. If you don't, we will tell you. Well, apart from other things, the Sana is known for her amazing dancing skills. Every morning when Bigg Boss used to play a song, Shehnaaz would be the first one dancing to it, and everyone loved her. Well, she has some amazing dancing talent that makes it difficult to take off our eyes whenever she flaunts her moves. While fans are missing this part from BB 13, Shehnaaz surely knows how to treat them.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill on her relationship with Sidharth Shukla: We are friends, will share that bond in future also

The beautiful singer-model, recently dropped in a video, flaunting her mesmerizing dance moves on Tiktok, and the video is now going viral. This time she chose to groove on the most-loved and peppy track from Veere Di Wedding, Tareefan. Yes, rapper Badshah's song that featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a simple yet elegant black body-con dress and she looks stunning. Well, just like we expected, Sana added her 'cuteness ka tadka' with her awe-inspiring expressions at the beginning of the clip. But, she went all out with her fantastic dance moves at the end, making our jaws drop. Sana looked absolutely breathtaking, and we wished the video to be longer than it is.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's video here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like the Punjab Ki 's dance moves?Are you missing her in BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill shares a romantic BTS video with Sidharth Shukla from Bhula Dunga; Fans hail SidNaaz chemistry

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×