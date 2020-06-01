Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's track 'Tera Bann Jaunga' from Kabir Singh; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill recently chanelled her inner Preeti aka Kiara Advani from Shahid Kapoo co-starrer Kabir Singh as she grooved to the romantic track 'Tera Bann Jaunga' from the movie. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's dance here.

When one talks about Shehnaaz Gill the first three words that come to mind are - cute, innocent, and entertainer. Yes, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has created a good image and made a place in everyone's heart. While the show has been over, the craze for Shehnaaz is far from over. Well, it's natural for people to still shower love on her, as the young girl gave everyone the perfect dose of entertainment with her cute and funny antics on 's show.

Shehnaaz has a humongous following on social media, and fans love to know her whereabouts. The Punjabi also loves her fans and never misses any chance to interact with them. Especially, when we're all in lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Shehnaaz has taken the onus on her to keep everyone entertained and happy in her unique andaaz. There's never a day that the beautiful lady does not post anything on her social media accounts for her fans. From pretty pictures to her lockdown comedy sketches, Shehnaaz is doing all that she can for driving away everybody's boredom. We all know that Shehnaaz is multi-talented. She can act, sing, cook, make people laugh, and more. But, there's one thing that she's the best at, and its nothing else but 'dancing.' Yes, Shehnaaz is a fantastic dancer, and no one can match her moves. We've seen glimpses of her dancing talent in the BB 13 house.

Now, Shehnaaz is spreading the magic of her dance skills on social media, and each time she grooves, it defiantly grabs a lot of attention. Recently, Shehnaaz was seen flaunting her 'adayein' on and Kiara Advani's track 'Tera Bann Jaunga'. Yes, Shehnaaz channeled her inner Preeti from the movie and showed her moves on the romantic track. Dressed in a beautiful white and red traditional attire, Shehnaaz looked oh-so-gorgeous. From her hair to her makeup, everything just added to her beauty, and she left everyone awestruck. Her moves and expressions were just on point, and she yet again proved that no one can beat her when it comes to dancing and enjoying a song.

However, the choice of her song, and the expressions, made us wonder if she's missing her 'pyaar' Sidharth Shukla. Why do you wonder? Well, with Sidharth's anger in the BB 13 house, many compared him to Shahid from Kabir Singh, and now Shehnaaz turning into Preeti, is a surprise for us.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's dance video here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were last seen in a romantic song titled Bhula Dunga together. The song was sung by Darshan Raval and it broke many records. It is a chartbuster now, and people are still listening to it on loop. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Shehnaaz's cuteness and masti on Bigg Boss 13? Do you also think she's missing Sidharth? Do you want to see SidNaaz onscreen again? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

