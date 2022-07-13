Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Taylor Swift's Blank Space in white bootcut jeans & blue crop top; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi singer, who became a renowned name in showbiz after her participation in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her cheerful and raw nature won hearts and even made created a soft spot in host Salman's heart. Shehnaaz' bond with Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss house earned her enormous love and adulation from people. They were shipped as 'SidNaaz' but the world came crumbling down for Shehnaaz after Sidharth left for heavenly abode on September 2, 2021.

Shehnaaz Gill grieved his demise and returned to work with a 2.0 version of herself. The actor resorted to the spiritual path with the help of the Brahmakumari Sisters and changed her perspective on life. For the past few days, the 28-year-old has been posting various kinds of vlogs, photos, and reels on social media. The latest reel shared by Shehnaaz has her groove confidently to singer Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space.' She captioned the post: "oh my god, who is she ?? #shehnaazgill (sic)"

Shehnaaz Gill's interesting vlogs:

She has also been posting vlogs for her fans and the series, 'Guess Where I Am Being Interviewed' turned out to be a major hit. Shehnaaz recorded the video in the bathroom, where she sang Charlie Puth's songs. She also told her stylist Ken that she learns the lyrics of the English songs she posts reels on. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill also went on a solo trek journey all by herself. She trekked in slippers, exchanged conversations with the villagers, and even helped them with farming. She washed her slippers with muddy water, ate jalebis, and advised everyone to live life by taking out time from their work. The Veham singer was overjoyed to reach the destination and see the amazing waterfalls.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project:

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Salman Khan's film, Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill are also essaying pivotal roles in Bhaijaan.

