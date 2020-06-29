Shehnaaz Gill grooving to Badshah's peppy song 'Paagal' inside a car shows she is a true entertainer; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her amazing dance moves to rapper Badshah's popular track 'Paagal' while travelling in a car in a throwback video proves that she knows to cherish every moment of life. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill can bring a smile to anyone's face within some seconds, and we're not exaggerating. Her cute, bubbly, and innocent personality has made her 'people's favourite' within some months of her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi Kudi entered 's show will full zeal and a positive attitude. While many did not know about her at the beginning, but as time went by, she became the highlight of BB 13. Well, it's all because of her high-spirited and enthusiastic nature.

Whether it was her fights with co-contestants or her cute bond with bestie Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz made heads turn with whatever she did in the BB 13 house. Even, host Salman Khan adored Shehnaaz for her happy-go-lucky nature and often showered praises on her. Today, Shehnaaz needs no introduction and is more of an internet sensation. She enjoys a humongous fan following on all social media platforms, who keep a keen eye on all her activities. It has been over four months from BB 13 biding goodbye, but the craze for Shehnaaz among fans is still the same.

Shehnaaz keeps her fans engaged with cute posts almost every day, but her fans seem to still not have enough of her. They keep digging out past 'good memories' of Punjab Ki , and re-share in on Instagram. We recently got our hands on a throwback video of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill grooving to a peppy song inside a car, and it is something you wouldn't want to miss. Yes, Shehnaaz was seen flaunting her dance moves while traveling in a car, and the video is now creating a storm on the internet.

In the video shared by the fan page, Shehnaaz can be seen enjoying rapper Badshah's foot-tapping number 'Paagal' playing in the car. Dressed in yellow attire, Shehnaaz looks beautiful, and her adorable expressions matching the lyrics of the song are just too cute to handle. From lip-syncing the lyrics to showing her dancing skills, Shehnaaz was all out enjoying the song to the best.

This video proves that Shehnaaz loves dancing, and can dance anywhere and anytime. Well, also it shows that the young girl is a true-blue entertainer, and now we know she deserves the title of the 'queen of entertainment' she earned in the BB 13 house. Moreover, she also shows us all that she can make the most of any moment, and knows to cherish the little joys of life. To put it simply, Shehnaaz is full of life, and there's never a dull moment around her.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's fun-loving throwback video here:

All, we want to say after this video, 'Yeh Ladki (Shehnaaz) Pagal Hai Pagal Hai', but obviously in a good way (going the Sana style)! What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz's happy dance inside the car? Don't you want to go on a long drive with her too? Are you missing her onscreen and her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×