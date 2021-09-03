'Shehnaaz Gill had gone completely pale’ reveals Rahul Mahajan on meeting her after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Rahul Mahajan and Sidharth Shukla shared a strong bond with each other. Rahul is in a state of shock after his close friend passed away on the morning of September 02. Speaking to a leading daily, Rahul revealed that Shehnaaz Gill had gone “completely pale” as he met her at Sidharth’s residence.

A report in ETimes stated that Rahul also met Shehnaaz at Sidharth Shukla’s residence where she was recording her statement with the police. He told the daily, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything.”

The former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul also said Sidharth’s mother is a very strong woman. “Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him and I met his mother today who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me ‘death is obvious and but said itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.’ She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime,” he added.

Rahul further expressed grief over the loss of his close friend. He said, “Whatever the post-mortem report it is we have lost one person the parent has lost her son what how does it matter what the reason of death could be but the person is not going to comeback. Even if it is due to medicine or fatigue that does not really matter now. Whatever the postmortem report it will be more for the media but it does not matter to the family they have lost him and the cremation has to happen.”

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday morning and his demise has sent shockwaves to the entire industry. He was reportedly brought dead to the city hospital. The reason for his death is yet to be known.