Shehnaaz Gill is a happy soul as she sings Punjabi folk song Boliyan & does gidda with family; VIDEO

Shehnaaz Gill is loved by one and all for innocent nature and effortless beauty. The actress became a popular household name when she entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She became audience's favourite due to her sweet personality. The Punjabi singer and actress is fond of singing and dancing. She often shares posts of herself as she provides a glimpse of herself. The actress recently shared a video in which she is seen dancing and singing Punjabi songs as she dances with her family.

In the video shared by the actress, Shehnaaz is seen having a gala time with her family as she stands outside her house and sings the Punjabi folk song Boliyaan. She is seen full of energy and enthusiasm as she dances along with other ladies around her. She enjoys dancing and playing with her dupatta as she stands in the centre as all the ladies circle while enjoying along with her. She looked beautiful in the light blue printed suit along with a floral print dupatta. She captioned, “#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan”.

The singer has undergone an intense weight loss transformation a few years back. She made the most and worked out hard during the pandemic to get the figure she desired. However, she witnessed a blow after she lost her loved one, Sidharth Shukla. She took a break from work and social media a few months and she has returned stronger than before.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen shooting for a project with Shilpa Shetty. She made a fun reel with her on her dialogue from Bigg Boss, "Such a boring day". The actress was last seen on television when she visited Bigg Boss 15 sets.

