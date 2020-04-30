Shehnaaz Gill has some charm in her: Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij on their bond with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij on their bond with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and showered loads on praises on her. Reasd on to know more.

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after an amazing stint on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer managed to win a million hearts with her cute antics. Shehnaaz enjoys a massive following and is loved by everyone. And if you have followed the season keenly, you will know that there was one couple from the Telly world, who constantly supported Shehnaaz. Yes, we're talking about Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. The duo rooted for the Punjab Ki and also gave befitting replies to her trolls.

Recently, in a chat with Times of India, Jay and Mahhi opened up about their bond and love for Shehnaaz. Mahhi stated that not only her but the entire country fell in love with her. She said that BB 13 has been a marvelous season. It has happened for the first time that every contestant had their supporter and also developed a connection with the viewers. Mahhi exclaimed that Shehnaaz and liked her very much on 's show.

Further revealing her feelings, Maahi said that she shed tears, every time Shehnaaz cried on the show. The actress said that she cannot explain the bond in words as her feelings are beyond them. The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress said, 'I like her brother and they are like family to me.'

Not only Mahhi, but her dotting hubby, Jay is also very fond of Shehnaz, and is in awe of her entertaining personality. Talking about the same, Jay said that when BB 13 began Shehnaaz was good. However, when Mahhi used to wake up during the night sobbing over why Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz are not talking to each other, Jay used to get extremely irritated. He revealed that Mahhi used to wake him up in the middle of the night just to complain about SidNaaz's fight. Then, she started supporting the person who was against Shehnaaz.

However, Jay's support for someone else got Mahhi angry and irritated. It is then that he realised that Mahhi has developed some kind of bond with Shehnaaz. He was surprised that his wife, who has been a part of the industry and knows how reality shows work, got attached to Shehnaaz. He said, 'It means Shehnaaz has some kind of charm in her.'

Later, Jay had a fun-banter with Shehnaaz in the house. However, he did not reveal about Mahhi's growing fondness with her to Shehnaaz, as he wanted her to know about it through others. The Punjabi model-singer was extremely touched Mahhi and Jay's appreciation and support for her. So, after BB 13's end, Shehnaaz went onto to meet the duo and spend a gala time with their little angle Tara. Shehnaaz and Tara's cute pictures went viral on the internet.

