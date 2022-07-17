Shehnaaz Gill has a working Sunday; Gets spotted with rose petals being showered on her

Shehnaaz Gill is in the happiest space in terms of professional life and enjoys working round the clock. While most of them have a relaxed weekend, Shehnaaz had a busy Sunday. She was spotted in Mumbai's famous Mehboob Studio in Bandra for a shoot. The Bigg Boss 13 fame wore a trendy red dress with bell sleeves, layered hair, and transparent block pointed-toe sandals. Shehnaaz posed stylishly for the paparazzi and flashed her infectious smile as she got clicked in the city.

Shehnaaz Gill has an extravagant social media profile and keeps entertaining her fans with reels and photos. Recently, she recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty's iconic song, 'Kitabein Bahut Si' from the film, Baazigar. She posted the video with the caption, "tu hi toh mera dost hai @iamkenferns #shehnaazgill (sic)". Fans went crazy to see how effortlessly she aced it and are happy to see her in a much better space now. Prior to that, she also created a video on Taylor Swift's song, Blank Space.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photos from Mehboob Studio:

On the other hand, she has been posting vlogs for her fans and the series, 'Guess Where I Am Being Interviewed' turned out to be a major hit. Shehnaaz Gill recorded the video from the bathtub, where she sang Charlie Puth's songs. She also went on an adventurous solo trek journey, and interestingly, she trekked in slippers. Known for her down-to-earth demeanour, Shehnaaz exchanged conversations with the villagers and even helped them with farming. She washed her slippers with muddy water, ate jalebis, and advised everyone to live life by taking out time from their work. The 28-year-old was ecstatic to reach the destination and see the mesmeringly beautiful waterfalls.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project:

She is shooting for Salman Khan's film, Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. This is Shehnaaz' first Bollywood project, and apart from her, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill will also be seen in this film, Bhaijaan.

