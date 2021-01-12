Shehnaaz Gill on her marriage plans: If I was a struggler, I would have been married & have kids by now

Shehnaaz Gill, who has a huge fan base owing to her stint in Bigg Boss 13, recently did an Instagram live with her fans and spilled the beans on her marriage plans. Read on further to know if marriage is on her cards.

The gorgeous Shehnaaz Gill has been on a roll these days. The popular singer rose to fame and became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. In fact, she was one of the most popular and loved contestants of her season thanks to her bubbly nature and of course her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla. The popular reality show has earned Shehnaaz a massive fan base. Recently, the Veham singer went live on her Instagram handle to interact with her ardent fans and spoke about many things.

One of them was her marriage plans. Yes, you heard that right. During her live interaction, one of her fans asked Shehnaaz about her marriage plans, to which she said, “Shaadi? Meri umar nahi hai shaadi ki. Ab mere paas hai time. Agar main struggler hoti toh main pakka shaadi kar leti. Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote (Marriage? I don’t think I am at the age where I should get married. I still have time. If I was a struggler, I would definitely have been married and have kids also by now).”

Adding to this, she said, "But abhi mere mehnat karne ka time hai. Main mehnat kar rahi hoon aur main shaadi karungi jab mera mann karega (Right now it is the time that I should work hard. I am working hard and I will get married when I feel like it).”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has done many music videos with Sidharth and all of them have received much love from the audience owing to their sizzling chemistry. The duo has featured in two music videos titled 'Bhula Dunga' by Darshan Raval and 'Shona Shona' sung by Tony Kakkar.

They are also collaborating for a romantic song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and were recently in Goa to shoot the same.

