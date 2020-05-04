Shehnaaz Gill on her relationship with Sidharth Shukla: We are friends, will share that bond in future also

In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill spilled the beans about her relationship with 'good friend' Sidharth Shukla. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 13 might have ended, but fans love for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is far from over. The two met on 's show are today are touted to be one of Television's cutest jodis. Fondly called as SidNaaz, the two entertained everyone with their antics on the show. Well, their bond also had some ups and downs, but they stayed together till the very end. From fighting to sharing some lovey-dovey moments, Sid and Sana were surely the highlights of the season.

While Sidharth pampered Shehnaaz like a baby, the Punjabi singer had somewhat developed feelings for him. In fact, she even went on to express her love for him on national TV, quite a few times. Remember, how Salman advised Sidharth to handle Shehnaaz will utmost care as he thought she has fallen in made love with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor? Despite the roller-coaster ride that they had, the two shared a great bond. Many thought their friendship would break after BB 13, but they are still best of friends and fans yearn to see them share screen space.

In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Shehnaaz was asked where does her equation with Sidharth stand today, and the pretty face gave a straightforward answer. She said, 'Waisi hi hai (It is just the same). He is a friend. I get to learn a lot from him and he is protective of me. Koi kuchh bhi bole usse mujhe farak nahi padta (I'm not affected by what others say and think). Abhi bhi friends hain (We are still friends), I think aagey bhi friends hi rahenge'. (I feel we will stand friends even in the future)

Well, Shehnaaz's reply is going to send out mixed feelings among their fans. While some are going to be elated that they still share a good camaraderie and will always do, others who wanted to see them as a real-life couple may be left disappointed.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were last seen in Darshan Ravals' romantic track Bhula Dunga. They chemistry and bond was loved by all in the song, and it has break many records, beating several blockbusters. What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz's answer on her bond with Sidharth? Let us know in the comment section below.

