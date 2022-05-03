Shehnaaz Gill to Hina Khan: 5 celeb-inspired Eid outfit ideas to make a style statement

It is a celebration time for all our Muslim friends around the world as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Last two years, there were tight restrictions on gatherings and celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But this year calls for a celebration! And we have a list of celebrities from whom you can take your Eid outfit inspiration. These actresses know how to rock the desi outfit with the exact accessories. Check out.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has managed to win hearts with her style statements. Here Hina is clicked wearing a red two-piece ethnic outfit that she paired with long earrings, a nose ring, and silver bangles. This kurta-sharara set is perfect for the Eid festivities. Minimal makeup with dark red lipstick will add more shine to this look. You can leave your hair open like Hina or style it in your favorite hairstyle.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following on social media. Shehnaaz is dressed in a pink and blue straight kurta set which gives a very modern yet sophisticated look. The actress has paired the outfit with heavy Jhumkaas and matching bangles. To glam up the look, pick out your heaviest jewelry or keep it subtle just like Shehnaaz did.

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta often shares her glamorous pictures on social media. Here Sargun is clicked in a heavy velvet purple suit which has heavy embroidery work on it and has paired with large golden statement earrings. You can pick out a deep-color velvet outfit with loads of embroidery work on it for attending a grand Eid celebration. Pull your hair back into a tight bun and add a Mang tikka to enhance your look.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti can nail any look with ease and has garnered a massive fan following for her easy-going attitude and charming looks. Here Surbhi is wearing a light pink printed suit and has paired silver accessories to her outfit. The actress has opted for a white mojris which perfectly matches her outfit. An outfit like this is guaranteed to keep you comfortable but will also make you look stylish at the same time.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar may not be active on television but often shares her pictures on her social media. Here, Dipika is wearing a high-neck kurta-sharara set which has heavy golden embroidery on it. This outfit is perfect for Eid festivities.

So which outfit inspired you the most? Comment below and let us know.

