Shehnaaz Gill hugs and plays with a kid at an orphanage; Watch heartwarming video here

The demise of late actor Sidharth Shukla has not only left his fans shaken but also his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. The actress has been making a very less public appearance. She is also not much active on social media which she used to be a lot. Her fans have always been on her side even when in her bad times. Today, the actress visited an orphanage in Amritsar and videos from the trip are all over social media. The videos show her chatting with kids and interacting with them freely.

Pinkvilla shared the video on its Instagram handle and wrote, “This heartwarming video of #ShehnaazGill playing with an underprivileged kid shows us the power of love.” In the video, Shehnaaz was dressed simply for the visit. She paired a green pullover with black denims and added a grey shawl to complete her look. The actress was not wearing any makeup and kept her look very simple. In another video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, we saw Shehnaaz hugging an elderly woman.

The singer-actor said that she stays in Mumbai. Soon, Shehnaaz took a few steps to shake hands with a few others who were seated in a row on the floor.

Watch the video here:

Last month, Shehnaaz’s film - Honsla Rakh co starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa was released. During the promotion, she was seen breaking down. The film worked well at the box office. It was shot in Canada. To note, she has also released a song on Sidharth Shukla. Both met on Bigg Boss and developed a close bond. Sidharth died on September 2 at the age of 40.

