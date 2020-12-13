Shehnaaz Gill impressed with Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya's EPIC reply to Paras Chhabra mocking Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya's savage reply to Paras Chhabra poking fun at Sidharth Shukla's birthday, has left Shehnaaz Gill amazed. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 14's 'star player' Rahul Vaidya has left BB 14's Shehnaaz Gill 'mighty impressed.' Yes, Rahul has caught the attention of the 'entertainer' of Bigg Boss 13 aka Shehnaaz, with his savageness. Well, it so happened, yesterday (December 12), Sidharth Shukla celebrated his birthday. On this special day, the Sidharth received loads of wishes from all over. And one such 'special wish ' came from his BB 13 BFF Paras Chhabra.

Paras tried to poke fun at Sidharth's age, as he sent him birthday wishes. Paras wrote, 'Bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to Shehnaaz Gill jitni beti hoti teri...(If you would have got married at the right time, you would have a daughter of Shehnaaz's age) haha. Just a joke don't take it otherwise. Wish u a very Happy Birthday, bro!.' The actor also shared a fun-loving throwback picture of their masti in BB 13. While fans were waiting for Sidharth's savage reply to Paras, Rahul Vaidya took everyone by a surprise.

Rahul left fans swooned with his befitting reply to Paras, as he shut him down in a hilarious way. The singer wrote, 'Bhai toh us hishab se toh Sidharth ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti. Yaad hai BB 13? Hahahaha just joking.' (If that's the case, Sidharth should have married when he was 12, then he would have a daughter of Mahira's (Sharma) age. Do you remember Bigg Boss 13?). Rahul's epic response to Paras, took interent by a strom, and fans started lauding his sense of humour.

Shehnaaz Gill was also amazed by Rahul's reply and showered him with praises. Commenting on his reply, Shehnaaz wrote, 'Kya baat hai kya baat hai kya, baat hai. Sahi hai. Tussi cha gaye.' Rahul's savagery has grabbed many eyeballs.

Take a look at their fun-loving banter here:

@sidharth_shukla bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to #ShehnaazGill jitni beti hoti teri... haha just a joke dont take it otherwise...

Wish u a very happy Birthday bro pic.twitter.com/ok5ynpwO0P — Paras Chhabra (@paras_chhabra) December 11, 2020

Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti Yaad hai #BB13 ?..... hahahaha just joking. https://t.co/DQI12u0j00 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 11, 2020

Kya baat hai kya baat hai kya baat hai .. sahi hai.... tussi cha gaye — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth celebrated his birthday with Shehnaaz Gill and his family. Rahul Vaidya, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 as he was homesick, is all set to step into the house again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

