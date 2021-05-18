Shehnaaz Gill is impressed by trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3; Reveals her special name for Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill appreciates the trailer of the upcoming web series of Sidharth Shukla named Broken But Beautiful 3. She also reveals her nickname for him.

The trailer for the most awaited web series Broken But Beautiful 3, starring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is out. The actor will be soon seen in the third reason of Broken But Beautiful opposite Sonia Rathee. The former co-contestant and good friend of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has recently shared her view on the trailer. The actress and singer saw the trailer and she loved it. She took to social media to shower praises on Sidharth and she also shared her nickname for the actor.

The actors had formed a very good bond on the reality show, and they also remained good friends after coming out. They have also done a music video together, which was a huge hit among their fans. Shehnaaz Gill loved the trailer and wrote on her post, “Hey @sidharth_shukla I justtt watched the trailer of #BrokenButBeautiful3 Kullu you just killed it My Kullu as Agasthya Rao kya baat h kya baaat h sahi h”. In the post, the actress also revealed that she has a special nickname for Sidharth Shukla, which is ‘Kullu’. Sidharth Shukla is set to make his debut on the OTT platform with Broken But Beautiful 3. The first two seasons were incredible and garnered a huge fan following for the show as well as the actors. The new season's trailer is amazing as it offers a unique insight into the acting skills of the actors.

Shehnaaz Gill has completed the shoot of her upcoming film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh, and it is slated to be released in July 2021.

