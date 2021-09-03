Sidharth Shukla’s Demise: Inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill tells father ‘Usne mere hathon mein dum toda hai’: Report

Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly inconsolable after rumuored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla’s sudden and tragic death. Her father Santokh Singh Sukh reportedly said, "Shehnaaz ka ro rokar bura haal hai. Usne mujhse kaha “papa, usne mere haathon mein dum toda hai. Mere haathon mein woh is duniya ko chhodkar gaya. Ab main kya karungi kaise jeeyungi?”

Earlier yesterday, speaking to SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh had said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened." When asked if he had spoken to Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had come together just a few days ago for a joint appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. They shared the stage with Karan Johar who is hosting the current season. Both the actors were in the Bigg Boss house during season 13 where their friendship bloomed. While they never made their relationship official, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's strong friendship was enough proof for their fans who adorably called them as 'SidNaaz'.

Earlier yesterday, Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Abu Malik shared a heart-touching anecdote regarding Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Speaking to ETimes TV, Abu revealed the exact date when Shehnaaz had asked him to play cupid between the two and said, "Shehnaaz Gill told me that I should tell Siddharth Shukla to marry her," while referring to their conversation from March 22, 2020.

Malik also further added about Sidharth's affectionate words for Gill as he stated that the late actor used to "love her a lot" and once also mentioned it to Abu that if she got upset even for a single day, he did not feel good about it.

