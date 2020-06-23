  1. Home
  2. tv

Shehnaaz Gill indulges in fun banter with the paps as they ask her to take off her mask for pictures; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is known for her cute and funny banters. Recently, the Punjabi diva had a fun banter with the paparazzi and their conversation is unmissable. Check out the video.
4778 reads Mumbai
Shehnaaz Gill indulges in fun banter with the paps as they ask her to take off her mask for pictures; WATCHShehnaaz Gill indulges in fun banter with the paps as they ask her to take off her mask for pictures; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame post her participation in the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The Punjabi diva won everyone’s hearts with her hilarious banters and cute conversations inside the Bigg Boss house. Termed as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif,’ Shehnaaz was able to garner a massive fan following from all over the country during her stay in the show. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss can never forget her bittersweet conversations with Sidharth Shukla and the rest of the housemates.

Sana, as she is fondly called by everyone is currently in Mumbai and has been recently snapped by the paparazzi too while taking a stroll on the streets of the city. We have come across a video of the Punjabi actress which is hard to miss. As seen in the video, Shehnaaz can’t stop laughing and refuses to take off her mask for pictures when being asked by the paparazzi. The reason behind this is simply hilarious as Shehnaaz states that she is without makeup! However, she does take it off later on and pose for them sportingly.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill appeared in another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13 in which she participated to search for a prospective groom. However, she walked out of the show later on without choosing a partner for herself thereby shocking everyone. Shehnaaz was last seen in the music video titled Keh Gayi Sorry that has been crooned by Jassie Gill.

(ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill claims she is NOT 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' anymore in a live chat, but there's a catch; Watch)

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement