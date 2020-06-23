Shehnaaz Gill indulges in fun banter with the paps as they ask her to take off her mask for pictures; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is known for her cute and funny banters. Recently, the Punjabi diva had a fun banter with the paparazzi and their conversation is unmissable. Check out the video.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame post her participation in the popular reality show hosted by . The Punjabi diva won everyone’s hearts with her hilarious banters and cute conversations inside the Bigg Boss house. Termed as ‘Punjab Ki ,’ Shehnaaz was able to garner a massive fan following from all over the country during her stay in the show. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss can never forget her bittersweet conversations with Sidharth Shukla and the rest of the housemates.

Sana, as she is fondly called by everyone is currently in Mumbai and has been recently snapped by the paparazzi too while taking a stroll on the streets of the city. We have come across a video of the Punjabi actress which is hard to miss. As seen in the video, Shehnaaz can’t stop laughing and refuses to take off her mask for pictures when being asked by the paparazzi. The reason behind this is simply hilarious as Shehnaaz states that she is without makeup! However, she does take it off later on and pose for them sportingly.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill appeared in another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13 in which she participated to search for a prospective groom. However, she walked out of the show later on without choosing a partner for herself thereby shocking everyone. Shehnaaz was last seen in the music video titled Keh Gayi Sorry that has been crooned by Jassie Gill.

(ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill claims she is NOT 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' anymore in a live chat, but there's a catch; Watch)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×