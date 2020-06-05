Shehnaaz Gill jamming and grooving on 'Gulabi Aankhen' with her friends is all things fun; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill enjoying her emotionally peppy track 'Gulabi Aankhen' with her friends at a late night outing will surely make you miss your pals. Take a look.

If there's one person who knows how to enjoy life to the fullest, it has to be Shehnaaz Gill. The former Bigg Boss 13 finalist leaves no chance to make the most of life, and make every moment memorable. She teaches 'Ever second of life is precious and we must cherish it.' Shehnaaz is one such person who can bring a smile on everyone's face, whatever the situation may be. She knows the trick to reach the heart of a person, and that is what makes her different and loving. With her cute antics, her enthusiasm, and her never-say-never attitude, she spreads happiness around.

While her fans are missing her utterly on-screen, we've got our hands on a throwback fun-loving video of the Punjabi that will surely light up your day. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen jamming and grooving to the much-loved song 'Gulabi Aankhen' with her friends. Wearing a black sweatshirt with open tresses, Shehnaaz seems to be in an extremely jovial mood. She starts singing and dancing in an impromptu manner, becoming the highlight of the entire video. This video shows Shehnaaaz is the perfect combination of crazy and cute. With that pretty smile on her face and the, 'i don't care a damn' attitude, Shehnaaz proves nothing can stop her from enjoying and celebrating life. She embraces herself like nobody else and is content with her being.

It looks like one of the winter nights when friends meet up for a relaxing session. And Shehnaaz is the rockstar of them all. She's a person who steals the limelight at all parties and probably does not even need a party set-up to make merry. Well, this video is certainly going to put a smile on your face, and you'd want to have a friend like Shehnaaz in your life, who has such a happy-go-lucky personality. Also, amid this social distancing phase, this clip is going to make you miss your pals.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's throwback video here:

Isn't Shehnaaz completely adorable? With this video, we must say, she was born to rule hearts because she's the 'jaan' of every small celebration. Did not this video drive away your lockdown blues? What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz's impromptu dancing and singing session? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

