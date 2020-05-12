  1. Home
Shehnaaz Gill & Jassie Gill's song 'Keh Gayi Sorry' is Out; Emotional and romantic track will melt your heart

Keh Gayi Sorry: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's emotionally romantic song has finally been released and it will tug your hearts. Take a look.
The wait is over! Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's song 'Keh Gayi Sorry' has finally been released. The emotionally romantic track was dropped in just a few moments ago today (May 12, 2020). The song with its beautiful lyrics and music will melt your heart and strike the right chords. 

Take a look at the song here: 

Credits :YouTube

