Shehnaaz Gill kissing and playing with a baby girl in a THROWBACK video is too cute to miss

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill planting a sweet kiss on a baby girl's cheeks is cuteness personified. Take a look at the adorable throwback video here.

When you talk about Shehnaaz Gill, the first word that comes to mind is 'cute.' The Punjabi kudi captured millions of hearts with her cuteness, innocence, and bubbliness in Bigg Boss 13. She may have entered the 'tedha' season by having only some fans, but when she exited 's show she had an enormous fan base. With her friendly, happy-go-lucky, and always cheerful personality, Shehnaaz earned a massive fan following. When she stepped in the BB 13 house, no one would have imagined that she would be in the top, but she became one of the finalists, leaving everyone awestruck.

Today, Sana (as fans affectionately address her), is no less than a social media sensation. She enjoys a huge fan following on all social media platforms, and fans keep a close eye to get new updates from her. Almost every day, the Punjab Ki posts something new for her fans. Whether a picture or a video, Shehnaaz ensures to keep her fans engaged and entertained. But, her fans are so much in love with her, that they also keep digging into her 'good moments' from the past. And recently, we got our hands on a throwback video of Shehnaaz that will melt your hearts.

A fan of Shehnaaz shared a throwback video of Shehnaaz with a baby, and it is too cute to miss. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen holding a baby girl in her arms, as she plays with her. The former BB 13 contestant also plants a sweet kiss on the little munchkin's cheek and it is cuteness personified. While the baby looks cute as a button in a pink frock, Shehnaaz is seen in a beautiful monochrome look. Shehnaaz's twinkling eyes and beaming smile as she spends some time with the baby doll is beyond adorable.

The diva is seen flashing a wide smile as she cuddles with the baby girl and it is cuteness overloaded. It proves that Shehnaaz loves kids and is ever-ready to snatch some adorable moments with them. We must say, it looks like we've locked two babies in a frame!

Take a look at Shehnaaz's happy moments with a baby in a throwback video here:

Well, we don't know who is cuter, Shehnaaz, or the baby, but is surely an adorable moment that her fans will cherish for a lifetime. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Shehnaaz onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

