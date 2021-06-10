Shehnaaz Gill lights up the internet with her alluring PICS as she enjoys Mumbai rains

As Mumbaikars welcomed the first shower of the monsoon, Shehnaaz Gill dedicates a post to Mumbai rains. Check out her post.

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill became a popular household name with her brilliant stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. The show earned her huge popularity and a massive fanbase worldwide. Post BB 13, the Punjabi singer has been on a roll. She has featured in many popular music videos with ace singers, including Tony Kakkar and Badshah. In fact, on social media too, Shehnaaz grabs a lot of eyeballs with her stunning posts. Recently, the singer has dedicated her latest post to the Mumbai rains.

As Mumbaikars welcomed the first shower of the monsoon, Shehnaaz too enjoyed the rains. She took to her Instagram handle and shared her gorgeous photos, flaunting her utter beauty. Alongside it, she wrote, “#mumbairains with an umbrella emoji.” In the photos, she can be seen posing with utmost perfection for the camera. She looked breathtakingly beautiful with open tresses and flawless makeup. Her post has received praiseworthy comments from her fans and friends from the industry. Rapper Badshah dropped heart emojis. One fan wrote, “Beautiful queen.” Another commented, “Looking so gorgeous.”

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is known for her bubbly nature and outspoken personality. In an interview with the Times of India, the singer asserted that she does not get affected by other's thinking. “I don’t care about what people say about me, I can’t change their thinking. It doesn’t affect me. It’s not possible for everyone to like me. Having said that, their comments in the media won’t change what my fans think of me. They love me unconditionally,” she was quoted saying.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill sends the internet into a meltdown with her chic floral look; Fans call her 'Cute'

Share your comment ×