Shehnaaz Gill is longing for a hug from Sidharth Shukla inside the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house?

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's bond has garnered quite the attention but is she still missing him on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?

Shehnaaz Gill has definitely entertained the audiences during her time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In fact, the actress has been one of the favourites of almost everyone who follows the show, and not just outside, but she is also a favourite of Sidharth Shukla and the two have shared quite a strong bond while inside. Even now, when the show is over, they continue to be in the news for various reasons, for one, their performance post the show.

And now, the singer has managed to garner our attention once again, this time, for a video that has been doing the rounds shared by the channel where she can be seen talking to the cameras inside the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house. She is seen talking about longing for a hug from someone outside the house and how she is heartbroken and sad, in fact, she also emphasizes on the fact that someone from outside can only make her happy and all eyes are on Sidharth Shukla for the same.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is having a fun time on the show and she keeps up in the news time and again. Recently, the actress had our attention when she shared a photo on her social media wearing the same t-shirt as the one that Sidharth wore, and it took fans no time to figure that out.

Credits :Instagram

