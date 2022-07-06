Shehnaaz Gill looks adorable as she sings ‘Kaun Tujhe’; Fans ask if she is missing Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill has been winning the hearts of her fans with her fashionable looks, delightful smile, her sweet singing and much more. The actress has a massive fan following on social media, and people love her for her innocent and positive personality. The actress had been through a lot in the past few years owing to the sudden passing away of Sidharth Shukla. She had taken a break from social media for some time and now she is back. She often shares pictures and videos of her blissful moments. Shehnaaz recently shared a video of herself as she is seen singing as she enjoyed the monsoons.

In the video shared by the actress, she is seen seated on the floor. She said that, “If you feel like singing in the rains, then you must. It doesn’t matter how much you of the lyrics you know, you should enjoy it. That is what matters.” She is seen singing, ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from Sushant Singh and Disha Patani’s movie, M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story. She captioned the video, “Dil ki baat” with a white heart.

See the video here

Numerous fans of the actress commented on her video. They also asked her if she was missing Sidharth Shukla and had dedicated the song to her. A fan wrote, “Sid ko miss kr rhiii ho”, “Aap Siddharth bhaiya ko yaad kr rhi ho na”, another said, “so sweet yaar”. A fan wrote, “Kaun tujhe yu pyaar karega jaise mein ye karti hu Sid ki Naaz”, another said, “i know it's for Sid.” Many others dropped heart emojis on her post.

On professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Honsla Rakh, with Diljit Dosanjh. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

