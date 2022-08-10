Shehnaaz Gill looks captivating as she decks up in a pristine white mini dress; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-known actresses in the industry. She is known for putting her best fashion foot forward. Be it ethnic or stylish mini dresses, she nails every outfit effortlessly and impresses the fashion police. The actress has been the talk of the town for a long time now owing to her acting skills, fashion sense, and most importantly her down-to-earth and realistic nature. She is connected to her fans through her social media handles and often drops reels and pictures leaving her fans in awe of her.

Shehnaaz Gill's new photos

Today, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and yet again managed to stun her fans with her stylish pictures. In the recent photos shared by the actress, Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in a white mini dress that has a semi-formal touch and ruffled sleeves. Her wavy tresses are left open, her makeup is subtle and that intense gaze has been making the pictures more attractive. Shehnaaz slays as she strikes captivating poses in this stunning outfit.

Shehnaaz's flourishing career:

Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019.

Shehnaaz's professional commitments

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan. Bhaijaan features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde as main leads. Speaking of Shehnaaz, reportedly she will be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in Bhaijaan. It is also said that Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in this film. Along with Siddharth Nigam, it is reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role. Bhaijaan is being helmed by Farhad Samji. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Also Rad: Shehnaaz Gill shuts rumours of being replaced in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Can't wait for people..