Shehnaaz Gill looks chic in her latest VIDEO as she grooves to Selena Gomez's song ‘Look at her now’

Shehnaaz Gill is taking the internet by storm by sharing her dance videos. She has once again posted another reel video dancing on Selena Gomez’s song.

Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fan following and it is increasing with her major body transformation. The actress is also not losing any chance in impressing her fans. She always shares her pictures on Instagram but these days it looks like the actress is up to flaunting her dancing skills. She has been continuously sharing her dance videos on Instagram reels. She is winning hearts from her skills. And today also she shared another reel video where the actress is seen dancing on Selena Gomez’s song ‘Look at her now’.

The former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “@selenagomez #lookathernowselenagomez”. Dressed in a black crop top with her hair tied in a bun, Shehnaaz is looking chic. And not to miss is her earring which reads ‘BOSS’. She has kept her makeup minimalistic with mauve colour lip colour. The actress is looking very stunning. This is a very popular song by American singer Selena Gomez which was released in 2019. Recently, the actress also grooved to Justin Bieber's song Peaches. The song was trending.

In the video, she is seen sitting on the floor in front of her camera and jamming to Justin's chartbuster Peaches.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

However, earlier also Shehnaaz had shared a video grooving to Selena's song. The actor grabbed the limelight post her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry is adored by fans and they call the couple popularly as SidNaaz. On the work front, she will be next seen in a film with Diljit Dosanjh titled Honsla Rakh.

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

